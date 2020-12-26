Coronavirus NY: Fraud may have led to members of public getting vaccines, state says

Zucker said the Department of Health was made aware of reports about Parcare Community Health Network in Orange County.
Reports claim the network somehow fraudulently obtained doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and transferred them to other facilities throughout the state, in violation of state guidelines.
Also concerning, the vaccines were reportedly given to members of the public and not frontline healthcare workers or nursing home residents and staff, as stipulated by the state.
"We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Zucker said.
