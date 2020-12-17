PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Passaic, New Jersey Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in the building on 4th Street just before 4:15 a.m.
Firefighters battled the blaze that was further complicated by the freezing temperatures and high wind conditions.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a wall fell on him. He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of his injuries.
Two residents were also hurt in the fire. Their conditions are not known. Others were left homeless.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.
1 firefighter injured in wall collapse, 2 others hurt in Passaic fire
