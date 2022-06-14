Pets & Animals

Passaic County Sheriff's horse Mount Baron retires to sanctuary after 20 years

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Passaic County Sheriff announced the retirement of a 20-year veteran on Tuesday, their horse Mount Baron.

Baron is a Quarter horse and was born in 1998. At age 4 he joined the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division in 2002.

Sheriff Richard Berdnik was on hand to honor Mount Baron as he headed off to the next chapter of his life.

Mount Baron was donated to Skylands Sanctuary on Compton Road in Sussex.

"After a long career with the Sheriff's Mounted Unit, I am glad Baron will have a well-deserved retirement. Baron protected and served the residents of Passaic County for two decades. Baron will certainly be missed by the department, especially the members of the Mounted Division who worked with him on a daily basis. I want to thank Commissioner Lazzara, Paws in the Park, and the Skyland Sanctuary for helping to make Baron's retirement and donation possible," Berdnik said.



Sheriff Berdnik, Passaic County Commissioner Sandi Lazarra, and Pat Ring of "Paws in the Park" also presented the sanctuary with a check as a donation as well.

Anyone interested in volunteering for or making a donation to the sanctuary can head to their website.

