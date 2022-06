Passaic County Sheriff's horse Mount Baron retires to sanctuary after 20 years

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Passaic County Sheriff announced the retirement of a 20-year veteran on Tuesday, their horse Mount Baron.Baron is a Quarter horse and was born in 1998. At age 4 he joined the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division in 2002.Sheriff Richard Berdnik was on hand to honor Mount Baron as he headed off to the next chapter of his life.Mount Baron was donated to Skylands Sanctuary on Compton Road in Sussex."After a long career with the Sheriff's Mounted Unit, I am glad Baron will have a well-deserved retirement. Baron protected and served the residents of Passaic County for two decades. Baron will certainly be missed by the department, especially the members of the Mounted Division who worked with him on a daily basis. I want to thank Commissioner Lazzara, Paws in the Park, and the Skyland Sanctuary for helping to make Baron's retirement and donation possible," Berdnik said.Sheriff Berdnik, Passaic County Commissioner Sandi Lazarra, and Pat Ring of "Paws in the Park" also presented the sanctuary with a check as a donation as well.Anyone interested in volunteering for or making a donation to the sanctuary can head to their website ----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.