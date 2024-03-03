  • Watch Now
Apartment complex fire leaves 2 dead in Passaic, NJ

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 3, 2024 3:43PM
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment in Passaic, New Jersey Sunday morning.

It happened at a two-story apartment complex on Spruce Street.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed two adults were found dead on the scene by officials.

The fire has since been contained, as investigators look into how it started.

