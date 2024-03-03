Apartment complex fire leaves 2 dead in Passaic, NJ

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment in Passaic, New Jersey Sunday morning.

It happened at a two-story apartment complex on Spruce Street.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed two adults were found dead on the scene by officials.

The fire has since been contained, as investigators look into how it started.

