Passaic River expected to crest as heavy weekend rain triggers flooding concerns

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey community is on edge again as the Passaic River is expected to crest Monday afternoon.

This comes after steady rain drenched the Tri-State over the weekend. Both the Saddle River and Passaic River have high water levels.

In Fairfield, residents moved their cars to higher ground in anticipation of the rising water levels.

Yards are already submerged -- especially those hugging the Passaic River, which is known for overrunning its banks. Thankfully, catastrophic flooding is not expected.

Meanwhile, earlier Sunday, Lodi was left inundated after steady, pounding rain flooded parts of the community Saturday night turning streets into small rivers.

Many residents are reminded of the extreme flooding they saw back in January. Water slipped into backyards, basements, and in between low-lying parts of New Jersey.

"Every time that there is rain, I'm worried about flooding and all that," said Mary Jean Baretto, a Lodi resident. "It's all worries, all the time."

Those who have lived in the area for decades and have weathered much flooding, tell Eyewitness News they are prepared.

Karen Telli explains that FEMA raised her house to a second level 17 years ago, so now she doesn't sweat it, because she knows her house will be dry, Even her air conditioner outside her house has been mounted up on the second level so it won't get ruined.

"They elevated me way above base flood level. I'm self-contained upstairs -- it's wonderful," Telli said.

For former residents, the flooding reminds them why they decided to move from the flood-prone area.

"We had five kids in the apartment and all the time it was very difficult, so we moved," said Alexandra Sandoval, a former resident of Lodi.

Local emergency organizations have been alerting residents of road closures due to flooding.

