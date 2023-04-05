NYPD deploys additional officers around NYC during Passover holiday

While there aren't any specific security threats in New York City, the NYPD still has extra security around the city for Passover as a precaution.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Jewish spring holiday of Passover begins at sundown Wednesday night.

While there aren't any specific security threats in New York City, the NYPD still has extra security around the city as a precaution.

The NYPD held a briefing on the matter last week.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the NYPD would deploy additional resources around synagogues and other sensitive areas.

"We are always concerned about hate crimes," Sewell said last week. "While one is too many, we have seen a drop by about 50% this year. But that is not enough. We will stomp it out, we cannot tolerate it, we will never accept it. "

The commissioner also said hate crimes in New York City have dropped by 50% this year, after the anti-defamation league reported they hit all-time highs last year.

Two separate threats made to synagogues last November were foiled thanks to the help of the community.

