Crime & Safety

New England Patriots owner issues apology in Florida prostitution case

EMBED <>More Videos

Sam Ryan reports on the plea deal offered to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has broken his silence after being charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

The video above is from a previous story.

Kraft issued the following apology just days after Florida prosecutors offered him a plea deal.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

The 77-year-old was charged with two counts in February.

RELATED:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in Florida prostitution case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution in sex sting
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridafloridaprostitutionu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on subway
1 dead, 1 critically injured in New Jersey shooting
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Woman killed in Manhattan hit-and-run crash
John P. Rivera identified as off-duty officer killed in Chicago
Some NJ Transit service diverted in, out of Penn Station
Show More
Police: LI man rams car into police vehicle with officer inside
Mueller report turned in: What happens next
Ceremony in NYC honors Vietnam War veterans
Powerball jackpot surges to $625 million for Saturday drawing
AccuWeather: Gusty start to weekend
More TOP STORIES News