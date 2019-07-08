Police: Long Island woman stabbed, bit woman before locking herself in room with the victim's children

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was arrested on Long Island after she allegedly stabbed and bit another woman and then locked herself in a room with the victim's children.Police arrived at a motel in Jericho early Sunday morning to find Crystal Poole, 24, fighting with a 26-year-old woman.Officers say Poole then locked herself in the victim's room with her two children.Police were able to gain entry and arrest her.The victim was treated at the hospital for knife and bite wounds. Her children were not hurt.----------