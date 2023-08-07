3 people dead after charter bus, carrying about 50 passengers, crashes in PA

State police say multiple people are dead after a charter bus was involved in a crash in central Pennsylvania.

Authorities say 45 to 50 people were on board the bus when it flipped onto its side and came to rest on the berm of Interstate 81.

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police say three people are dead after a charter bus was involved in a crash in central Pennsylvania.

It happened around 11:49 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 81 about 10 miles northwest of Harrisburg.

The crash involved a bus and a passenger vehicle.

In addition to the fatalities, police say multiple people have been transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries ranging from minor to critical.

We don't yet know where the bus was coming from or where it was going.

The identities of the people killed won't be released until family notifications are made.