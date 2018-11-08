One person was stabbed outside of a school in Queens Thursday morning.It happened just off school property near the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th Street in Corona.The victim was stabbed in the chest and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Two others were taken into custody.It is unclear if those involved are students, but EMS could be seen taking a stretcher into the school.There is a fence between the stabbing scene and the school playground.The motive is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.----------