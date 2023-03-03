More women accuse arrested urgent care doctor of sex crimes in Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- More women are coming forward and saying they were sexually assaulted or touched inappropriately by an urgent care doctor in New Jersey.

Perth Amboy police charged 55-year-old Dr. Gurvindra Johal Wednesday with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

A patient said she was forced to have sex with him against her will while she was under his care at Amboy Urgent Care.

Another patient told police she was touched inappropriately.

Johal was previously arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact on Feb. 25.

Those charges came after other women said he touched them inappropriately while under his care.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.