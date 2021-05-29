9 German shepherds found dumped in Northern New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10708509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of hundreds of students and community members surprised a solider with a welcome home celebration after he recently returned from deployment.

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- Someone is dumping dogs in Northern New Jersey.In the past week, nine German shepherds have been found in Closter, Alpine, Wayne, and Woodland Park.The dogs are thought to be related. None have collars, tags, or microchips.It is believed the dogs could be coming from a backyard breeder.One of the dogs, Shelby, is about six years old, and will soon be up for adoption at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.The refuge is also looking for foster or forever homes for the other dogs.----------