Christmas puppy surprise! Girls cry tears of joy when their wish comes true

COMMERCE, Mich. -- Nicole Barclay of Commerce, Michigan, captured the moment her two young daughters, Emme and Ella, discovered the 10-week old golden retriever puppy, given to them as an early Christmas present at their home on Dec. 1.

Barclay told Storyful that the resounding request to Santa Claus this year was for a puppy. The girls, and their two-year-old sister, Ava, delivered their letters to Santa prior to Thanksgiving. Barclay and her husband, Brian, then spent some time researching and even meeting their new pet, Skye.

On Dec. 1, Barclay told her children that their parents were leaving the family home to attend a Christmas party, but were, in fact, going to collect Skye and bring her home. On their return, they drafted in the help of a neighbor, who was tasked with leaving the box containing Skye on the porch and ringing the doorbell.

The emotion evident in the video shows just how much this surprise meant to them.
