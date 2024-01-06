47th annual Three Kings Day Parade marches through East Harlem

Eyewitness News has more on the parade.

Eyewitness News has more on the parade.

Eyewitness News has more on the parade.

Eyewitness News has more on the parade.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 47th annual Three Kings Day Parade marched down the streets of East Harlem Friday morning.

The event takes place every year on the 12th day after Christmas to mark the day the three kings, or three wise men, made it to baby Jesus to deliver their gifts.

Besides the traditional bands and floats that you can expect at a parade, the Three Kings Day Parade featured camels, living and crafted alike.

Sharon Epperson created Annette, her camel puppet, for this parade.

"I've been parading with Annete in this parade for seven years," Epperson said. "It's just one of the best parades ever to get to see the kids be king for a day... It's really nice."

For many, the holiday celebrates the end of Christmas. Three Kings Day is celebrated in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Latin American countries.

People dress in regal costumes reflecting their cultural pride and their hope for a successful new year.

"To me, it means unity and tradition and bringing the community together," said Diane Marisa Rivera.

The parade is put on by El Barro Musuem. This year's theme was "Keeping Our Stories Alive."

ALSO READ: Here's how much snow to expect in the Tri-State area this weekend

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.