good news

After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen

MERRIAM, KS -- A Kansas shelter dog that captured hearts across the world has found a home fit for a queen.

Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, spent more than 400 days at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas. She was waiting to be adopted and got her wish Tuesday.

Tony Peluso said he loved Queen the moment he saw her. Believe it or not, Tony wasn't aware of the viral campaign to get her a home. The movement included animal advocate Scott Poore moving into Queen's kennel last week to raise awareness.

Poore lived in a 10-foot by 7-foot room with Queen and posted videos to social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspets blessingpetsgood news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Pickling for a Cause: Neighbor raises money for 16-month-old with rare condition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transcript released: Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Car crashes into home on Long Island, homeowner hurt
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
LIVE | Bronx subway heroes honored for saving girl
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
New 'Jeopardy!' champ could be the next James Holzhauer
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
9-year-old caught driving mom's car in Las Vegas
Gov. Cuomo travels to Conn. to work on vaping policies
RHONJ star Joe Giudice asks to be sent to Italy
New York City cancels school on December 23
More TOP STORIES News