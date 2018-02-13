PETS & ANIMALS

Meet New York's 'First Dog,' Captain!

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced Captain, a 14-week-old Siberian, Shephard and Malamute mix puppy.</span></div>
There's a new addition to the Cuomo Administration. It's Captain, New York's "First Dog!"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced Captain while speaking with the New York Conference of Mayors at the Executive Mansion in Albany on Monday.


The governor says it was his adult daughters' idea to get a puppy, and "they are nowhere to be found now. Dad has the puppy."

Captain is 14 weeks old and working on housebreaking.

"He goes outside. He'll stay outside for any period of time he deems necessary and he will then come inside and urinate as soon as he gets inside," the governor said.

Cuomo added he wanted to name the dog "Excelsior" after the New York State motto, but he was outvoted by his daughters who wanted Captain.

In case you are wondering, Captain is a mix of Siberian and Shephard, and he also has a little Malamute in him, according to Cuomo.

