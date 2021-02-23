Popular therapy dog back in action at Long Island hospital

Hazel the service dog and her handler, Gary Zelner, were volunteers at Huntington Hospital before the COVID pandemic.
They had to halt their patient visits last spring, but now -- they can resume making rounds.
It was an exciting day for patients and staff at the hospital, and certainly for Hazel.
With her calm and comforting demeanor, Hazel's presence was a source of great joy to the staff on Monday.
