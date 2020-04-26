coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Demand at an all-time high for fostering, adopting pets

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a new shortage in the New York City Area due to the coronavirus pandemic - pets to foster or adopt.

Foster Dogs Incorporated says demand is at an all-time high.

Last year at this time, they received about 140 applications per month - that has risen to about 3,000.

Muddy Paws Rescue says the shelters they work with are either all out or almost out of cats and dogs.

While it is very good news, there is a concern that as the pandemic wanes, there will be a corresponding rise in surrendered pets.

Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalsadoptioncoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdogshospitalpetsanimalnyc newspet adoption
