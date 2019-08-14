Phone scam targeting PSEG Long Island customers, asking for gift cards

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County officials are warning residents about a scam targeting PSEG Long Island utility customers.During the past several weeks, people have been receiving voicemails claiming to be from employees at PSEG Long Island.The customers are told they need to meet a company representative in person and pay an outstanding bill with a gift card.One of the scam calls even had a PSEG Long Island caller ID in order to make the call appear authentic.The Suffolk County Police Department will announce its revamped Public Service Announcement in both English and Spanish, which has begun airing on local radio stations to warn residents of different types of solicitations.In addition, the county will announce that residents can report and obtain information on scams by calling Suffolk311.----------