Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates the British rock band's history

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Rock fans can take a trip through the history of Pink Floyd thanks to a multisensory audio-visual exhibit at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.
The museum is set up in chronological order of the British rock band's history.
"It's a 50-year collection of Pink Floyd. And so, more or less tells the story of the band from inception to present day. And it's quite a journey," said Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.
Michael Cohl, lead producer for The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains and longtime promoter for the band, says the theatrics and quality Pink Floyd brought to their music is what made rock and roll special.
"It's both political and amazing music," said Cohl.
Mason helped curate the exhibit. There are more than 350 artifacts to look through.
The exhibit will run through January.
