Electrical grid operator urges energy conservation during cold frigid temperatures

PJM Interconnection is the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Saturday, December 24, 2022 8:52PM
PJM urges customers to conserve electricity due to frigid temperatures
PJM Interconnection, the local electricity grid operator, is asking customers to conserve energy starting Saturday at 4 a.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m.

NEW JERSEY -- Frigid temperatures are having an effect on the power grid.

PJM Interconnection, the local electricity grid operator, is asking customers to conserve energy starting Saturday at 4 a.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m.

Electricity use right now is higher than usual and officials say conservation is important to prevent any power outages.

Local power companies, such as PECO and PSE&G, are members of PJM.

PJM says some steps you can take to conserve electricity are setting your thermostat lower than usual, if your health permits. Another option is avoid using major appliances like stoves, dishwashers and dryers, and turning off non-essential electric lights and equipment.

PJM says this will ensure adequate power supplies during these frigid temperatures.

They will continue to monitor power supply conditions and will do everything possible to keep power flowing.

If necessary, PJM states that they will reduce voltage.

Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
