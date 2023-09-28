Plainfield High School student stabbed at local park, 2nd dangerous incident for district in a day

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A student at Plainfield High School was stabbed Wednesday afternoon at a local park.

The school district says the student was involved in a violent altercation and taken to a hospital. The extent of the student's injuries were not immediately known.

A folding knife was recovered from a backpack at the scene.

Wednesday's stabbing was the second dangerous incident for the district in the day.

Just before 3 p.m., a weapon was found in a dumpster on the Cedarbrook K-8 campus. Police are now trying to figure out who put the weapon there.

The Plainfield Public School District says it remains committed to maintaining the safety of its students.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

