1 dead, 1 critical after fire at Plainview senior living complex

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a fire at a Plainview senior apartment complex left an 84-year-old dead and a 74-year-old in critical condition Sunday morning.

At around 5 a.m., fire officials responded to a house fire at the apartment complex on Central Park Road, where officers say the saw smoke and flames shooting from the second floor roof.

Firefighters and officers evacuated several residents from the building.

Officials say an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 74-year-old victim, who sustained burns, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Several other residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

It's unclear what prompted the fire, as the investigation remains ongoing.

