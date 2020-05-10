coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 38 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials said there are a total of 38 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the increase of cases of the evolving syndrome, possibly related to COVID-19, during a press conference Sunday morning.

One death has been reported in the city and another nine cases are still pending investigation.

De Blasio said 47% of those 38 cases have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81% have antibodies.

Symptoms of PMSIS include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

The mayor announced immediate actions were being taken to help fight the disease including testing all children with symptoms for antibodies, alerting parents of more than one million children and directing Regional Enrichment Centers to increase enforcement of masks and use of hand sanitizer.

In addition to the NYC cases, two other children have died in New York state, for a total of three fatalities.

Health officials say they are still learning how the disease manifests. New York is helping develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalillnesscoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildrenhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon on ABC7
NYC asks feds for 39,000 doses of Remdesivir for May
NYC churches to become temporary COVID-19 testing sites
Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC asks feds for 39,000 doses of Remdesivir for May
Why 'temporary' layoffs may be permanent
Testing for asymptomatic residents in NJ gets underway
Fauci, other White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine
AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day
UFC is 1st major sport to return since coronavirus crisis
Show More
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
Broadway star gives birth 2 years after daughter killed by car
Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19
Delta stops service at some regional airports through September
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News