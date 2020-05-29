Reopening New Jersey: Point Pleasant Beach reopening boardwalk Friday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Point Pleasant Beach will take another step forward on the road to reopening Friday by opening its boardwalk.The shore community will also open more of its beaches.This comes after a successful and safe Memorial Day weekend.Point Pleasant Beach will also scale back parking restrictions to allow for more visitors to the newly reopened spaces.Social distancing will be enforced, and rides, games, and amusements will remain closed for the time being.