Police: Another MTA bus stolen, taken for joyride from Queens to Brooklyn

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Another MTA bus has been taken for a joyride - this is the third time this has happened in a month.

Police say on Tuesday morning, the suspect stole an empty bus from Jamaica and dumped it five miles away in Brooklyn.

Police believe this is related to the theft of two other MTA buses that were stolen on December 3rd in the Bronx and Brooklyn, and were taken for joyrides.

No one has been arrested.

