Police arrest accused drug dealer linked to overdose deaths on Long Island

Police arrested an alleged drug dealer from Wantagh.

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) --
An alleged drug dealer is under arrest on Long Island, accused of selling drugs that have led to deadly overdoses.

61-year-old Benji Diskin of Wantagh is facing a string of charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say the drugs he sold are linked to two recent fatal overdoses in Suffolk County and one non-fatal overdose in Nassau County.

Diskin sold various drugs including oxycodone, authorities said.

"Benji Diskin is not a pharmacist but he sold drugs, a lot of drugs, a wide variety of drugs, including crack cocaine," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Evidence was seized during the investigation believed to be heroin, cocaine, crack, Suboxone, Clonazepam, and packaging items commonly used to sell control substances.

He's been arrested 24 times since 1977.

