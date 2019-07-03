Police: Connecticut man shot by officers after refusing to drop knives

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities say a Connecticut police officer shot and injured a man who refused orders to drop two large knives he was holding.

Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour says several officers responded to a report of an assault taking place inside a behavioral health treatment facility at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect had fled, and police spent several hours searching the area until they finally found the man.

Investigators say the unidentified individual, described only as a white man in his 30s, was holding two large knives, one in each hand.

He was shot after refusing to drop them, authorities said.

"When officers encountered the man, he refused all orders to stop and drop the weapons," Ridenhour said. "At some point during the encounter, the man was shot by a Danbury police officer. He was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to the hospital."

He was said to be conscious and speaking at the time, but Ridenhour did not know his condition.

No officers were hurt, but the officer who fired was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. His name wasn't released.

As per protocol, state police have taken over the investigation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

