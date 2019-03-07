Search on for suspects after two men shot on street in Gravesend

Authorities say two men were walking in Gravesend when they shot after they were approached by two men wearing black hoodies.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Bay 34th Street near 86th Street in the Gravesend section at around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were walking when they were shot after being approached by two men wearing black hoodies.

The 37-year-old was shot in the foot while the other man was shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

