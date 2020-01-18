One person killed in shooting on Route 80 in New Jersey

Troopers responded at 12:16 a.m. to the report of a shooting on I-80 WB, MP 64.4 in Lodi, Bergen County. One confirmed fatality and one additional injured victim. There is no further information available at the moment. — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) January 18, 2020

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Gunfire killed one person and wounded another shortly after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi, New Jersey, police said on Saturday.The shooting was reported in the westbound lanes of Route 80 near exit 63 around 12:18 a.m.Officials said one person in the vehicle was not hurt.The wounded person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.New Jersey State Police shut down the highway for nearly 6 hours during the investigation.The highway reopened shortly after 5:00 a.m.This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.