Armed man claiming to have COVID-19 shot by police in the Bronx

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 55-year-old man allegedly holding a knife and what appeared to be a gun was shot by police in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.Authorities say the man called 911 on himself, drawing officers to the corner of Westchester and Zerega avenues just after 4 a.m.He approached responding officers while holding a knife and a large object that appeared to be a gun.The officers ordered him not to move and to drop the knife and the gun, but they say the man refused to comply.Police say the officers discharged nine rounds, striking the man four times in the hip and back area.As he was being treated, the man told officers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and indicated he was hoping the officers would shoot him.The officers who responded, as well as the responding EMS crew, were in very close contact with the man and will be monitored.It is not known if the man actually tested positive, and charges against him are pending.Authorities say he has a 1982 arrest for criminal possession of a weapon but no psychiatric history.----------