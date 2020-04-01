Armed man claiming to have COVID-19 shot by police in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 55-year-old man allegedly holding a knife and what appeared to be a gun was shot by police in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the man called 911 on himself, drawing officers to the corner of Westchester and Zerega avenues just after 4 a.m.

He approached responding officers while holding a knife and a large object that appeared to be a gun.

The officers ordered him not to move and to drop the knife and the gun, but they say the man refused to comply.

Police say the officers discharged nine rounds, striking the man four times in the hip and back area.

As he was being treated, the man told officers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and indicated he was hoping the officers would shoot him.

The officers who responded, as well as the responding EMS crew, were in very close contact with the man and will be monitored.

It is not known if the man actually tested positive, and charges against him are pending.

Authorities say he has a 1982 arrest for criminal possession of a weapon but no psychiatric history.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxwestchester squarenew york citypolice involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News