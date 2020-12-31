Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in Brooklyn

Authorities say the officer was hit by an SUV that backed into him.
It happened Wednesday night at Eastern Parkway and Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville.
The officer's partner fired a round at the vehicle as the driver took off, according to police.
No one was struck.
The officer who was injured is expected to recover.
Police say the vehicle was pulled over in connection to an ongoing larceny investigation in Manhattan.
The incident is the second police-involved shooting this week after a man who allegedly slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police Tuesday.
