Officer wounded in shooting on Garden State Parkway; suspect injured

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An officer and a suspect were both injured when gunfire erupted in Woodbridge, New Jersey Thursday night.

Officials say the shooting happened near Exit 131 on the Garden State Parkway at around 11:30 p.m.

The officer was attempting to pull over a van when the vehicle crashed heading southbound.

At some point, shots were fired and the officer was struck in the arm, authorities said. He was taken to the University Hospital in Newark with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials say the suspect was also injured, but there is no word on their condition.

The exit ramp is closed as law enforcement conducts a further investigation.

