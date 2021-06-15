Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in head with scissors in NYC subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty police officer stabbed at Union Square subway station

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer was stabbed in the head with scissors at the Union Square subway station Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the 29-year old was stabbed by a suspect who said, "What are you looking at?" just after noon.

Although injured, the officer managed to follow the suspect to the platform.

He watched the suspect get on northbound uptown Q subway train and then had the train held for other officers to respond.

TOP NEWS | New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday at One World Trade Center.


The 42-year-old suspect, Benjamin Mazyck, was taken into custody. He is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say he is a transit recidivist, last arrested for grand larceny on May 14, 2020.

The attack was near the turnstile, and police were reviewing surveillance footage.

The officer, who is assigned to Transit District 4, was taken to the Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out.

He had just left work and was headed home for the day.

A broken pair of scissors were recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia dad dumped 80,000 pennies outside his 18-year-old daughter's home and told her mom it was his final child support payment. Now the world is reacting with kindness.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityunion squaremanhattanpolice officer injuredsubwaysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News