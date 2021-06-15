Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in head with scissors in NYC subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10969767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday at One World Trade Center.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer was stabbed in the head with scissors at the Union Square subway station Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say the 29-year old was stabbed by a suspect who said, "What are you looking at?" just after noon.Although injured, the officer managed to follow the suspect to the platform.He watched the suspect get on northbound uptown Q subway train and then had the train held for other officers to respond.The 42-year-old suspect, Benjamin Mazyck, was taken into custody. He is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.Authorities say he is a transit recidivist, last arrested for grand larceny on May 14, 2020.The attack was near the turnstile, and police were reviewing surveillance footage.The officer, who is assigned to Transit District 4, was taken to the Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out.He had just left work and was headed home for the day.A broken pair of scissors were recovered at the scene.----------