be kind

Police join in kids' football game after complaint call in Ohio

By Eyewitness News
OHIO (WABC) -- Police officers and a group of kids played on the same team in one Ohio community.

Police were called to the scene after someone complained about young people playing football in the street.

Instead of breaking up the game, the officers decided to join in the action.

The end result was a brief period of laughs and smiles, but more importantly during these difficult times, a better understanding of one another.

"So at first, it's scary when you see them and they're white, but then you see they're nice and you feel relieved. They were quick for going in," said Kindall Brown, 12 years old.

Kindall's uncle played football at the University of North Carolina.

He has dreams of one day playing in the NFL.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiochildrenfootballcommunitypolicebe kindcollege football
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NYC's oldest candy store launches 'to-go' packs
Long Island business owner organized over 200 birthday parades
'Be Kind: Spreading Hope' shares uplifting stories of COVID-19 crisis
Musician hosts virtual music classes for kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Phase 3 reopening plans to be unveiled today
Woman, 19, killed, man wounded in Flatiron shooting
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected today
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
Officer who allegedly mocked Floyd's death could be fired
Show More
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
Woman punched in head in Bushwick
Fairway going out of business in Harlem and Plainview
Black Lives Matter protesters want $1B taken from NYPD
Suspect on the run after 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in NYC
More TOP STORIES News