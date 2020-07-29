Police release new photos of Manhattan chokehold robbery suspect

The incident first happened on June 28 in Kips Bay, when a man put a 64-year-old woman into a chokehold from behind, pushed her to the ground and stole her bag.
Surveillance video showed the moment that the brutal mugging took place.
On Tuesday, police released new photos in their search for the suspect, that give a much clearer picture of his face.
The victim suffered cuts to her elbows and knee.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
