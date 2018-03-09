CAR ACCIDENT

Husband accidentally backs truck over wife, killing her in Pompton Plains

EMBED </>More Videos

A 67-year old-woman shoveling snow died when her husband ran over her in their New Jersey driveway.

By Eyewitness News
POMPTON PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 67-year-old woman shoveling snow died when her husband ran over her in their New Jersey driveway, officials said.

Ann Weisse was shoveling the driveway of her Pompton Plains home on Lockwood Avenue at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday when she was struck, officials said.

Her husband, Frank Weisse, was trying to leave, did not see her, and accidentally backed the truck over her.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident called 911.

She was pronounced dead at Chilton Medical Center.

Officials said no criminality is suspected.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentMorris County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
2 people critically injured after SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
More car accident
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News