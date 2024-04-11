4 people injured after man suffers possible medical episode, crashes in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several people were injured after an 89-year-old man suffered a possible medical episode and crashed his car into pedestrians and vehicles on Brooklyn on Wednesday, police say.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at 76th Street and 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst just after 7 p.m.

Police say an 89-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and struck a man on a scooter, a parked car occupied by another 20-year-old man and a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

A total of four people were injured.

They were all taken to Maimonides Hospital and are all expected to be okay.

Police say the driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

ALSO READ | Woman sucker punched in Crown Heights recounts the frightening attack

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the victim of an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.