EMBED >More News Videos "I love you too" are George Bush's last words.

Joined by a The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra, Irish tenor Ronan Tynan delivered a powerful performance at President George H.W. Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.Yet days beforehand, in the intimate privacy of the Bush's Texas home, Tynan performed for the president in his final hours, the New York Times reports Tynan visited Bush on Friday, just hours before he passed, and sang "Silent Night" and a Gaelic song to him."Believe it or not, the president was mouthing the words," James A. Baker III, a longtime friend and former secretary of state, told the New York Times.