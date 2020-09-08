up close

NYC Sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia resigning for mayoral bid, Comptroller Scott Stringer also running

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia has submitted her resignation as she considers a possible mayoral run, while New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer also announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Garcia's resignation becomes effective later this month, and the department says her last day will be September 18.

At his daily news conference Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked Garcia for her service and wished her well.
In the latest episode of Up Close, Garcia talked about her potential run.

Garcia started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department in 2014.

It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.

Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Stringer announced his candidacy for mayor from Inwood Hill Park in Upper Manhattan, near his childhood home.

"I believe in this city's future, because I am a son of Washington Heights, where we are strong, and where we fight for our future," he said. "This city is strong. Our people are strong...If I'm elected, we are going to build this city back stronger than ever."

