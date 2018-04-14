U.S. & WORLD

Range of reactions pour in following US, allied airstrike on Syria

EMBED </>More Videos

Reactions are pouring in after the U.S. and allies launched an airstrike on Syria.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A range of reactions is pouring in after the United States, France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical attack against civilians.

WATCH: Aftermath of Syrian airstrike
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News video shows the damage caused by airstrikes in Barzeh, outside of Damascus.



Several countries are denouncing the airstrikes, including the Russians, who are not mincing words in their reaction, saying that this is "a clear and present danger to world peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the strikes were motivated by Americans wanting to justify its continued presence in the region.

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, called the strikes a "necessary and appropriate" response.

Syrians, meanwhile, gathered in landmark squares in the capital Damascus, flashing victory signs and waving Syrian flags in scenes of defiance.

American politicians have opposing reactions to the attack.

President Trump called it a "perfectly executed strike" and tweeted "Mission Accomplished!"



Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called it "decisive action" against the "regime's unconscionable brutality."



Sen. Bernie Sanders called it an "illegal and unauthorized," while Sen. Chuck Schumer said President Trump's administration needs to be "careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria."
The Associated Press contributed to this story,

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssyriaairstrikeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News