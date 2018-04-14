WATCH: Aftermath of Syrian airstrike
Several countries are denouncing the airstrikes, including the Russians, who are not mincing words in their reaction, saying that this is "a clear and present danger to world peace."
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the strikes were motivated by Americans wanting to justify its continued presence in the region.
Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, called the strikes a "necessary and appropriate" response.
Syrians, meanwhile, gathered in landmark squares in the capital Damascus, flashing victory signs and waving Syrian flags in scenes of defiance.
American politicians have opposing reactions to the attack.
President Trump called it a "perfectly executed strike" and tweeted "Mission Accomplished!"
A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called it "decisive action" against the "regime's unconscionable brutality."
In coordination with our allies, the U.S. took decisive action against the Syrian regime. The regime’s unconscionable brutality against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated. Let us all pay tribute to the men and women of our armed forces. https://t.co/8OUJ4vBjBM pic.twitter.com/9SSNYASGmR— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 14, 2018
Sen. Bernie Sanders called it an "illegal and unauthorized," while Sen. Chuck Schumer said President Trump's administration needs to be "careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria."
A pinpointed, limited action to punish and hopefully deter Assad from doing this again is appropriate, but the administration has to be careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 14, 2018
