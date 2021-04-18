up close

Up Close: Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, Shaun Donovan announces run for NYC Mayor

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: J&J vaccine pause, Shaun Donovan announces NYC mayoral run

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Approximately one-quarter of the country has been vaccinated so far.

On the other side of the coin, more than 71,000 people a day are newly infected with COVID-19.

That number is up double from only two weeks ago.

ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses the recent Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause and why cases in the United States are rising.

Plus, the race for Mayor is heating up, and the candidates are more diverse than ever.

Shaun Donovan, a former White House Budget Director and former New York City Housing Commissioner, announced his 2021 run for the Mayor of New York City.

As would be expected, given his experience, housing is a central theme of Donovan's campaign.

Donavan speaks about his credentials and why he is the best man for the job.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf weigh in on President Biden's announcement to bring the troops home from Afghanistan, raising the number of Supreme Court Justices from 9-13 and raising taxes.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityvaccinestaxescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticsthe mayorcovid 19barack obamamichael bloombergup closeu.s. & worldmayor bill de blasiovice president joe biden
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Biden rails against gun violence, race for NYC mayor grows
Up Close: Reopening NYC, city mayor race, Cuomo's growing scandal
Up Close: US gun violence, NYC mayoral race & more
Up Close: Rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, NYC mayor's race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer confiscated by NYPD
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from East River
Man who threw Molotov cocktail, chemical at police faces federal charge
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Show More
COVID Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Hidden 'subway speakeasy' creating buzz in NYC
More TOP STORIES News