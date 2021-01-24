Up Close: President Biden's challenges, coronavirus vaccine distribution, Trump's impeachment trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This past week, Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States.He begins taking steps towards unifying a divided country after the past president inspired an insurgence on the Capitol Building.Robert Menendez, United States Senator from New Jersey, weighs in on Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the challenges President Biden now faces.Plus, a year ago this past week, the coronavirus's first confirmed case was reported in the United States.A man in Washington State, outside of Seattle, had just traveled back from Wuhan, China.Since that day, over 25M confirmed cases and more than 410,000 deaths, and the numbers keep growing.It is estimated that we will hit half a million deaths sometime next month.Dr. Richard Basser, former Medical Editor for ABC News and President CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, explains why the vaccine's distribution is taking longer than expected.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf speak about the present issues the new administration needs to tackle and Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.