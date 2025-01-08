Beloved Brooklyn deli goes up in flames fueled by wind, cold temperatures

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive fire destroyed a deli in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

More than 130 first responders worked throughout the early morning in bitterly cold conditions to put out the flames.

"I'm in shock I just can't believe it," said Jessica Rodriguez, a deli patron.

Rodriguez stops by what used to be her neighborhood deli every day. The last time was just a day ago.

"When I walked in it was warm, joy, good morning, happy New Year, ordered my bagel with butter and cheese, and coffee," she said.

All of that changed before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a 911 call came in.

The beloved deli on Broadway between Lorimar and Walton streets in Williamsburg was engulfed in flames.

The apartments above were also affected.

The windy conditions and the brutal cold made the fire difficult to battle.

In two hours, the fire was under control.

A burnt-out shell of a deli and apartments remained.

The water used to douse the flames created an ice coating on the sidewalk outside.

Red Cross blankets to keep displaced residents warm were left in a pile, as FDNY fire investigators stayed on the scene to figure out how the fire started.

"Every morning I'm passing to get coffee. The owner is wonderful, if I'm short money he says it's on me," Rodriguez said.

The deli and its owner are a staple in the community.

"The kids from 118 come here all the time. He's wonderful, it breaks my heart, I want to cry," Rodriguez said.

Investigators believe the fire started somewhere in the deli. No one was injured.

