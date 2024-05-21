3-alarm fire burns through Bronx store

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a store in the Bronx.

The flames broke out just before 7:30 a.m. inside the building on East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section.

The FDNY responded to the scene and firefighters could be seen utilizing their ladder truck as black smoke billowed into the air.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

