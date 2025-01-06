Cat survives jumping from 3rd-story window during FDNY rescue attempt

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cat survived jumping from a window during a high-rise fire in Midtown this weekend.
The blaze broke out at an apartment on 45th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues on Sunday night.
The cat jumped from its third-floor apartment while firefighters tried to rescue it.
The cat was found and went to the vet on Monday morning where rescuers say it potentially has a broken jaw.
Once the cat is checked out, rescuers will reunite it with its owner.
----------
