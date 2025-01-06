Cat survives jumping from 3rd-story window during FDNY rescue attempt

The cat jumped out from the windowsill after a fire broke out at the high-rise building.

The cat jumped out from the windowsill after a fire broke out at the high-rise building.

The cat jumped out from the windowsill after a fire broke out at the high-rise building.

The cat jumped out from the windowsill after a fire broke out at the high-rise building.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cat survived jumping from a window during a high-rise fire in Midtown this weekend.

The blaze broke out at an apartment on 45th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues on Sunday night.

The cat jumped from its third-floor apartment while firefighters tried to rescue it.

The cat was found and went to the vet on Monday morning where rescuers say it potentially has a broken jaw.

Once the cat is checked out, rescuers will reunite it with its owner.

ALSO READ | What 2025 has in store for your zodiac sign

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on the astrological signs that will be luckiest in 2025.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.