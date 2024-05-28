Officer, traffic agent hurt in Manhattan in separate incidents by groups; 1 by a fire extinguisher

Reagan Medgie reports on the incidents from Central Park.

Reagan Medgie reports on the incidents from Central Park.

Reagan Medgie reports on the incidents from Central Park.

Reagan Medgie reports on the incidents from Central Park.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two police officers were assaulted in Manhattan in separate incidents and the NYPD says they hope the public can help them identify their attackers.

Police released a video from one of the perpetrator's social media accounts.

The NYPD says it happened last Thursday before 7 a.m.

An NYPD traffic enforcement agent was working near St. Nicholas Avenue and West 118th Street in Harlem when four people pulled up in a vehicle.

One person in the group discharged a fire extinguisher in the officer's face and then took off.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

One of the young men is identified as 19-year-old Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, but the NYPD is still searching for the other two.

The next day, there was a separate attack by a different group on another officer.

Police say last Friday around 4 p.m. near West Drive and West 90th Street on the Upper West Side, an on-duty NYPD officer on a marked police scooter attempted to escort three people riding motorcycles out of Central Park.

That's when one of the three struck the officer, causing him to fall, and the motorcycle-riding assailants fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | Victim speaks out after being doused in flaming liquid, set on fire on subway train

Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive interview.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.