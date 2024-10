1 person dead, 3 injured in Brighton Beach apartment fire

FDNY battles a blaze in Brooklyn that injured two people.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and at least three others were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Brighton 2nd Street in the Brighton Beach section.

Fire crews remain on the scene as they work to put out the flames.

The three injured victims are expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.