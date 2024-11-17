FDNY Commissioner announces new Brush Fire Task Force amid recent wildfires in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Fire Department is launching a new task force dedicated to helping in the fight against wildfires.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announced the creation of the department's first Brush Fire Task Force on Sunday, which will be comprised of fire marshals, inspectors and tactical drone units.

Officials say the task force will take the lead in ensuring rapid and effective responses to brush fires, conducting investigations into the cause and origin of each fire and enhancing information sharing to help prevent fires from occurring.

The new task force comes after New York City saw recent brush fires pop up across the five boroughs.

"Due to a significant lack of rainfall, the threat of fast-spreading brush fires fueled by dry vegetation and windy conditions have resulted in an historic increase of brush fires throughout New York City," Tucker said. "By creating this task force, we are taking real action to prevent brush fires from occurring, putting protocols in place to keep our members safe while they are in the field, and working to identify the causes of these fires after they happen to keep New Yorkers safe in the future."

Last week, firefighters battled the flames of a major brush fire in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, voluntary evacuations are underway as first responders continue to battle the Jennings Creek wildfire burning along the New York-New Jersey border. The fire claimed the life of 18-year-old volunteer firefighter Dariel Vasquez.

Officials say historically dry conditions since last month have caused the unprecedented increase in fires. Between November 1-14, the FDNY says it responded to 271 brush fires, marking the highest amount in a two-week period in city history.

In the meantime, the FDNY is raising awareness about the danger of fires by offering the following safety tips to New Yorkers:

Avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, bonfires, and any other open flames. Grilling has been banned in New York City Parks while the city remains in drought conditions. Be mindful of smoking. If you smoke outdoors, always dispose of your cigarette butts and matches properly. Take extra safety precautions when welding or undertaking other flammable construction activities, particularly when near dry grass or leaves. When enjoying our parks, please stay on designated trails. This will help protect surrounding vegetation and minimize the risk of accidental fires. Fireworks remain illegal across New York City. Remove litter and any excessive brush or leaves from sidewalks abutting residences and businesses. We encourage New Yorkers to stay informed about emergencies in their neighborhood and throughout the City by signing up to Notify NYC. For more information visit NYC.gov/NotifyNYC or call 311.

You can find more information about the new task force on the NYC Fire Department webpage.

