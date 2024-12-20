BreakingCheck here for school closings and delays in NY, NJ and CT
2 men injured after gunfire erupts at suspected illegal gambling operation in Flushing, Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, December 20, 2024 5:48PM
Two men shot at suspected illegal gambling operation in Queens
Police say the shooting occurred at a suspected illegal gambling operation in Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two men are injured after gunfire erupted at a suspected illegal gambling operation in Queens.

The shooting happened on Haight Street around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the NYPD, a 37-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he is in critical condition and in surgery.

A 42-year-old man was also hurt, but is in stable condition after being shot in the right cheek.

Police say three men were seen fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery.

