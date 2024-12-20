2 men injured after gunfire erupts at suspected illegal gambling operation in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two men are injured after gunfire erupted at a suspected illegal gambling operation in Queens.
The shooting happened on Haight Street around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the NYPD, a 37-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he is in critical condition and in surgery.
A 42-year-old man was also hurt, but is in stable condition after being shot in the right cheek.
Police say three men were seen fleeing the scene in a white SUV.
Authorities believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.